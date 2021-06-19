14-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday morning.
Police received a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call about gunshots on Orchard Street around 3:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy from New Haven suffering from a gunshot wound.
Local
He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services at (203) 946-6304.