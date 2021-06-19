14-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday morning.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call about gunshots on Orchard Street around 3:40 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy from New Haven suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services at (203) 946-6304.