14-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday morning.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call about gunshots on Orchard Street around 3:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy from New Haven suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services at (203) 946-6304.

