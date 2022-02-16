14-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Murder of Stamford Man: Officials

A 14-year-old pleaded guilty to the murder of a 32-year-old Stamford man.

Officials from the State’s Attorney for the Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District said juvenile court laws limit what he can be sentenced to and there is a possibility the teen would be able to petition the court to erase his juvenile record in the future.

The victim, Lwidji Brun, 32, of Stamford, had been shot three times in his Ursula Place home in Stamford, on May 18, 2021, while his girlfriend and then-2-year-old daughter were home, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Police responded to the residence after receiving reports that intruders shot the homeowner and they found Brun on his living room floor. He was later pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.

Investigators found surveillance footage and several videos showed three people traveling from the south end of Stamford to Brun’s home that day, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Despite temperatures in the 80s, they wore face masks and hoods.

More surveillance footage showed the suspects changing their appearance and discarding their masks as they fled together, which allowed them to be identified, officials said. A pair of glasses left at the scene contained DNA that matched a teen, officials said.

On May 27, 2021, police arrested a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. The United States Marshals Service later apprehended a third suspect, a 23-year-old man, in Massachusetts.

All three were charged with felony murder and home invasion.

Officials said the 16-year-old was initially arraigned in juvenile court but his case was later transferred to the adult docket.

However, due to a 2015 change in the law raising the age at which a juvenile charged with a Class A or Class B felony can be transferred to the adult docket from 14 to 15, the other teen’s case remained in juvenile court, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

On Tuesday, the 14-year-old pleaded guilty before a Superior Court judge to felony murder.

Prior to this arrest, he had been arrested at least six times for violent crimes, the state’s attorney’s office said, citing court records.

They said that due to the law in juvenile court, the most the juvenile can be sentenced to is 18 months of probation supervision with residential placement, which may be extended by not more than 12 months by the court for good cause.

If he has not been convicted of any offenses for at least four years following completion of his sentence, he can petition the court to erase his juvenile record, officials said.