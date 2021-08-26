14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in New Haven: Police

A 14-year-old New Haven resident was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a person shot on Chatham Street. When officers got there, they found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital but did not survive, police said.

The shooting occurred on Chatham Street between Rowe Street and Ferry Street around 10:50 p.m.

Police are asking witnesses to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.