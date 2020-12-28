Hartford

14-Year-Old Shot in Neck, Back in Hartford: Police

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after getting shot in Hartford on Sunday night.

Officers responded to Winter Street at Brook Street around 10:15 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his neck and upper back.

The teenager was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD tip line at (860) 722-8477.

