14-Year-Old Shot in Waterbury

A 14-year-old was shot in Waterbury early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police responded to Angel Drive around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired and that there was a person inside a nearby home that had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting in the roadway and were then notified that a 14-year-old male victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Police determined the teen was the person who had been shot on Angel Drive.

The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Waterbury police detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.