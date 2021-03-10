14-Year-Olds Seriously Hurt When Stolen Vehicle Crashes in Hamden: Police

Three 14-year-olds were seriously injured when a stolen vehicle they were in crashed and hit a tree in Hamden Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to Dixwell Avenue and Connolly Parkway to investigate the report of a crash involving three vehicles around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found that a 14-year-old from New Haven who was driving a motor vehicle that was stolen from Derby on March 3 was responsible for the crash.

The stolen vehicle had hit a tree after the initial crash and all three 14-year-olds in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

The driver was arrested and charged with larceny in the second degree and he is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in New Haven on March 26.