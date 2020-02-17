149 Guns Turned in During Hamden’s First Ever Gun Buyback Program

More than 100 guns were turned in during Hamden's first ever gun buyback program over the weekend.

Police said 149 guns were turned into the event, which took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Of the 149 guns that were turned in, two were classified as assault weapons, according to authorities. Fourteen pellet, B.B. gun and starter type pistols were also turned in. In addition, one person also turned in a sword.

In exchange for the guns, participants were provided with gift cards. Anyone that possessed a valid gun permit was issued a gun lock and or vehicle gun safe.

Police said the purpose for the program is to provide residents and non-residents with a way to safely get rid of their unwanted guns.