$15 million pickleball facility is coming to Middletown

A new, state-of-the-art pickleball facility is coming to Middletown, and it is being called the biggest of its kind in Connecticut.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America.

We spoke with people at Wolcott Park in West Hartford who told us they love the sport.

Mike Pittman said there are a variety of benefits.

“I play it for both physical and mental health," Pittman said. "It is a very social sport.”

Arthur Annecharico said he loves the competitive nature, and it's more fun than going on the treadmill.

“Pickleball...I just want to keep playing,” Annecharico said.

Pickleball Park in Middletown is capitalizing on the growing trend by bringing a $15 million facility to the state.

Robert J. Keefrider Jr., the president and general manager of Pickleball Park, said they are excited that construction is underway.

"We are going to have the biggest facility in Connecticut with the most courts," Keefrider said.

He said there will be over 20 courts, a restaurant and much more.

Plus, there will be access 24/7, 365 days a year.

"We'll have four members with access to parts of the facility," Keefrider said. "They'll be able to come in at any time. You can reserve a court, scan your phone and walk right in.”

He told us all of this was possible thanks to their developer, Lennie Lebenhaut.

"Lenny had been working at this for about two years developing this, and really needed someone to be able to drive this over the finish line and get it up and running, and that's what I do," Keefrider said.

The people we spoke said the more access to pickleball, the better.

“Both young and old can play," Pittman said. "And that’s why you see so many people out here playing.”

We told people about the new facility, and they said they were excited to check it out.

How much a membership will cost is still not yet clear, but Keefrider said there will be different options.

The grand opening is slated for the summer of 2026.