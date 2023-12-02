Manchester

15 people displaced by Manchester apartment fire

Fifteen people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Manchester late Friday night.

Firefighters were called to Squire Village on Imperial Drive around 10:15 p.m. after getting multiple calls about a structure fire.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found smoke and a fire through the roof of a 16-unit occupied apartment building.

Additional crews were brought in to help fight the fire. A dog was rescued by firefighters and was transported to a veterinarian for an evaluation.

According to officials, all units of the apartment complex are now uninhabitable and 15 people are currently displaced. Those people are being helped by the Red Cross.

The Manchester Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

