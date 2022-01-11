15-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of East Hartford Teen

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teen in East Hartford.

Police responded to the area of 25 Westbrook Street around 2:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person on the ground.

Arriving officers found the 17-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The East Hartford teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Using evidence captured by a newly installed street security camera system, investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect. The 15-year-old is in state custody on a charge of manslaughter, according to police.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or the victim due to their ages.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Frank Napolitano at (860) 291-7640 or the East Hartford police anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.