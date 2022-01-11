EAST HARTFORD

15-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Death of East Hartford Teen

NBC Connecticut

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teen in East Hartford.

Police responded to the area of 25 Westbrook Street around 2:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person on the ground.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Arriving officers found the 17-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The East Hartford teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Using evidence captured by a newly installed street security camera system, investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect. The 15-year-old is in state custody on a charge of manslaughter, according to police.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 24 mins ago

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate is 24 Percent: Governor

first alert forecast 2 hours ago

Milder Temperatures Wednesday After Tuesday's Bitter Cold

Police did not release the name of the suspect or the victim due to their ages.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Frank Napolitano at (860) 291-7640 or the East Hartford police anonymous tip line at (860) 289-9134.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us