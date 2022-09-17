15-Year-Old Driving a Dirt Bike Strikes, Injures Pedestrian in Plainfield

A 15-year-old who was driving a dirt bike struck and injured a pedestrian in Plainfield on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Front Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Investigators said a 15-year-old from Central Village was driving a dirt bike eastbound on Front Street and struck a 60-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

The woman who was struck was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center by Mortlake Ambulance. Authorities did not release details on the extent of her injuries.

The 15-year-old who was driving the dirt bike was also injured, police said. The teen was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for those injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield Police at (860) 564-0804.