15-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD

A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as a 15-year-old, continued driving into the downtown area of Naugatuck before ditching the car and taking off on foot, police said. Officers were able to catch the suspect a short time later.

The teen has an extensive history of stealing vehicles, according to Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The officer who was injured was later released from the hospital, Hess said.