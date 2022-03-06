15-Year-Old Fairfield Student Arrested, Accused of Making Threat to Classmates

Police in Fairfield have arrested a student who is accused of making a threat to several classmates.

Detectives said they worked with school safety officers and arrested a 15-year-old Fairfield Ludlowe High School student on Saturday after a lengthy investigation of a veiled threat made to several classmates.

According to authorities, it was reported to police that several students received a threatening text message from an unknown number. A subsequent investigation identified the suspect as a student of FLHS.

The student is facing charges including threatening and breach of peace and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

Police said officers and school administrators have complete confidence that that the sole person responsible has been identified and arrested. There is no active threat to the public or school community.