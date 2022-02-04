15-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle in Manchester Has Died: Police

A 15-year-old who was hit by a car in Manchester Wednesday evening has died, according to Manchester police.

Police said they were called to the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road just after 5:30 p.m., found the teen in the road and she was transported to Connecticut Children's.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating. They said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information should call Officer Kevin Jackson at 860-533-8651.