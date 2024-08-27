15-year-old taken to hospital after shooting in Hartford

A teenager was taken to the hospital after getting shot in Hartford Tuesday evening.

Hartford police said it happened on Huntington Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.