$15,000 Worth of Narcotics Stolen from Milford Rite Aid

Milford police are looking for three people who stole $15,000 worth of narcotics from a pharmacy on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the males went into Rite Aid Pharmacy at 1360 Boston Post Road around 4:24 p.m., jumped over the pharmacy drop-off counter and ordered an employee to open a safe containing narcotics.

The two males then passed the narcotics from the safe to another person who had a large shopping bag, then they walked calmly out of the store and fled in a silver SUV with a white registration plate with blue lettering, police said.

The vehicle was believed to be a newer Buick or Nissan.

All three males were in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing “Nike Tech” sweats, police said.

They are believed to have committed similar thefts at pharmacies in Orange and West Haven just prior to this incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Catino at kcatino@milfordct.gov or 203-783-4729.