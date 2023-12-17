Powerball

$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut as jackpot grows to $543 million

Someone in Connecticut won $150,000 in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. The person also selected the Powerplay, which was 3, to boost their winnings to $150,000.

The winning numbers Saturday were 3-9-10-20-62 and the Powerball was 25.

No one won the jackpot, which has grown to $543 million for Monday night's drawing.

