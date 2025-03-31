16 sick kittens abandoned in New London

New London animal control is investigating after someone abandoned 16 sick kittens over the weekend and they are asking for help as they are being treated.

Animal control said it appears that someone left 16 kittens between 4 weeks and 3 months old in three carriers in the driveway of the commuter parking lot across from across from Ocean Pizza early Saturday morning.

New London Animal Control is now caring for the kittens.

A veterinarian saw them and they are on medication.

The kittens are not yet available to be adopted. New London Animal Control said it will likely be at least two weeks before most of them will be ready.

At least one of the kittens will require an eye enucleation due to the severity of an infection, according to animal control.

For now, animal control is asking for financial donations to be made to the VCA New London Animal Hospital in Waterford.

They ask anyone who can donate to call the vet hospital directly at 860-442-0611 and tell them you are donating to the Baby Chloe Fund for New London Animal Control.

There is also have an Amazon Wish List and anyone who wants to donate cat litter can drop it off items at the shelter at 120 Chester St., Bates Woods Park.

Warning, you might find at least one of the photos disturbing.