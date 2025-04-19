16-year-old accidentally shoots himself in New Haven: police

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in New Haven Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened in the area of John Daniels Place and Webster Street around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to one of his fingers. Police said the teen accidentally shot himself inside of a nearby home.

The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.