New Haven

16-year-old accidentally shoots himself in New Haven: police

NBC Connecticut

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in New Haven Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened in the area of John Daniels Place and Webster Street around 2:45 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to one of his fingers. Police said the teen accidentally shot himself inside of a nearby home.

The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us