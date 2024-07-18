Norwalk

16-year-old accused of shooting 15-year-old in Norwalk

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 16-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old in Norwalk on Saturday night and has been charged.

Police said they responded to the Roodner Court Public Housing Complex on Ely Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunshots.

At the scene, officers learned that the victim had been dropped off at Norwalk Hospital and the teen's injuries were not life-threatening.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm, police said.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
