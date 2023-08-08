Ansonia

16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Ansonia man in 2022

ansonia police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in Ansonia last year.

A 17-year-old suspect, Monteral Crews, previously returned to Connecticut to face a judge after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina.

Police say Crews shot and killed 20-year-old Johnny Class on Hubbell Avenue on April 5. Class was shot during a drug deal, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. He faces charges including felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt at robbery and more.

Crews' case was transferred to adult court. He is charged with felony murder, murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on $1.5 million bond and the 16-year-old is being held on a $1.25 million bond. Police say a third arrest has also been made.

Local

Bridgeport 13 mins ago

Stabbing and shooting leaves one dead, another critically hurt in Bridgeport

Hartford 1 hour ago

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old missing out of Hartford

Authorities said they are withholding the teen's identity until the case is transferred to Milford Superior Court.

This article tagged under:

Ansoniamurder
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us