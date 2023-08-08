16-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Ansonia man in 2022

A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in Ansonia last year.

A 17-year-old suspect, Monteral Crews, previously returned to Connecticut to face a judge after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina.

Police say Crews shot and killed 20-year-old Johnny Class on Hubbell Avenue on April 5. Class was shot during a drug deal, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. He faces charges including felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt at robbery and more.

Crews' case was transferred to adult court. He is charged with felony murder, murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on $1.5 million bond and the 16-year-old is being held on a $1.25 million bond. Police say a third arrest has also been made.

Authorities said they are withholding the teen's identity until the case is transferred to Milford Superior Court.