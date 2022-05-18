16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Stabbing Death of Shelton Teen

A teenager from Milford has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the stabbing death of a Shelton teenager over the weekend.

Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and found several teens outside of a home.

Police said four people had been stabbed and were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, later identified by police as 17-year-old James McGrath, of Shelton, was later pronounced dead.

McGrath was a junior at Fairfield Prep, according to a school spokesperson. The school released a statement on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with profound sadness that the Fairfield Prep community mourns the sudden loss of one of our juniors. As the school responds to our grieving community, we hold him and his family and friends in our prayers at this difficult time."

On Wednesday, police said they have arrested a 16-year-old from Milford in connection to McGrath's death. The teenager who was arrested is facing charges including murder and three counts of assault.

According to police, the 16-year-old who was arrested is being held on a $2,000,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shelton Police Department at (203) 924-1544.