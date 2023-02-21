West Hartford

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to West Hartford Stabbing

NBC Connecticut

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in West Hartford on Monday night.

Officers were called to a home on Federal Street shortly before 9 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they said they rendered emergency medical care to an adult male. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his neck. The male is currently in stable condition.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old who does not live at the home where the stabbing happened, was taken into custody by police and was held on an Order to Detain at Juvenile Detention.

The 16-year-old is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, assault and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

