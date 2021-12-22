16-Year-old Charged in June Shooting Death of Man at Shelton Hotel

Police have arrested a 16-year-old from Ansonia in connection with the June shooting death of a man in a parking lot of a Shelton hotel.

The teen was taken into custody Wednesday.

On June 12, police responded to the Marriott Residence Inn on Bridgeport Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found 23-year-old Ivan Whyte, of Bridgeport, dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

While at the scene, police said they found several people in a room at the hotel who were acquaintances of Whyte and that it was believed Whyte came to the hotel to meet them.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Police did not release his identity because of his age.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they plan to make more arrests in the case.