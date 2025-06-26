Manchester

16-year-old charged in May shooting death of man found in car in Manchester

NBC Connecticut

A 16-year-old wanted on murder charges in Manchester was taken into custody in Alabama.

The teen is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jordan Patterson, of Windsor Locks.

Patterson was found unresponsive in an idling car in the area of Irving Street and Woodland Street just before 4 a.m. on May 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined he had suffered a single gunshot wound.

After an investigation, police developed the 16-year-old as the suspect.

He was taken into custody in Alabama and extradicted to Connecticut on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, carrying a dangerous weapon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The teen was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

