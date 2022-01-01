16-Year-Old Female Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on New Year's Day.

Officers received a call from Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus reporting a person who had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When police arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old female from West Haven who was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital Main Campus and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said a crime scene was found on Chapel Street between Temple Street and College Street. The scene was processed and the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.