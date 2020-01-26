Bridgeport

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Head in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police
NBC Connecticut

A 16-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after getting shot in the head in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

City officials said shots were fired in the area of James Street and Calhoun Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found multiple shell casings. They were then notified about a gunshot victim on Cottage Street, authorities said.

Detectives said they believe a 16-year-old girl was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot in the head on James Street. She was then driven to Cottage Street.

The teenager was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for a wound to her head that is not considered life-threatening, city officials added.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.

