Hartford

16-Year-Old Injured in Hartford Shooting

A 16-year-old is recovering after getting injured in a shooting in Hartford on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Connecticut Children's around 1:10 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

When police arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The location of the shooting is unclear at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

