16-Year-Old Injured in Hartford Shooting

A 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Monday.

Police said the teen was in a car near 1611 Park St. when she was shot. The car drove away from the gunfire and crashed on Hazel Street, according to police, who did not say who was driving.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).