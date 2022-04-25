16-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting

Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Sunday.

Officers received a call about a person with a gunshot wound who had walked into Yale New Haven Hospital around 7 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they spoke with a 16-year-old male who was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they learned the incident happened on Portsea Street. Detectives collected ballistic evidence at the scene.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.