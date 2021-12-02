16-Year-Old Missing From Waterbury

Waterbury police are trying to find a 16-year-old they say ran away from her foster home.

Isabella D'Amelio, 16, ran away from her foster home in the Oakville area on Wednesday. She showed to class at Crosby High School on Thursday but walked out around 1:30 p.m. failed to return home. A Silver Alert is in effect.

D'Amelio is described as 5'7", 140 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and grey sweatshirt, black and white leggings and white crocs. Police say she has medical and mental health conditions.

She may be staying with friends in the Waterbury area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterbury Youth Squad at 203-574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at 203-574-6911.