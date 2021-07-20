16-Year-Old Stole Car With Toddler Still Inside: Police

West Hartford police have a 16-year-old suspect in custody who is accused of stealing a car while a 2-year-old child was still inside.

According to police, they received a 911 call from the car's owner around 2:30 p.m. stating their car had been stolen from Premium Auto on New Britain Avenue and that the child was still inside.

Officers found the vehicle on North Main Street and used a tire deflation device to slow it down. The car then crashed into another vehicle at the corner of South Main and Sedgwick Road. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot and was quickly found and taken into custody.

Investigators discovered that the suspect had dropped the toddler off at a local business after stealing the car. The child was unharmed and has been returned to the family.

The 16-year-old suspect remains in police custody and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing and police said criminal charges are pending.

More details were not immediately available.