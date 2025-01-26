Hartford

17 people displaced after fire at Hartford multi-family home

Over a dozen people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Martin Street around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Once there, firefighters said they found a working fire on the third floor.

It was quickly knocked down, extinguished and placed under control.

According to fire officials, seven adults and 10 children are now displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the three families.

Hartford
