17-Year-Old Ansonia Murder Suspect Charged As An Adult

A 17-year-old suspect in the April shooting death of a man in Ansonia has been returned to Connecticut to face a judge.
Monteral Crews was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on May 13, according to police.
Police say Crews shot and killed 20-year-old Johnny Class on Hubbell Avenue on April 5.
Class was shot during a drug deal, according to police.
Crews was brought back to Connecticut Friday. He was arraigned in Juvenile Court and his case was transferred to adult court. He faced a judge in Derby Superior Court on Wednesday.
He is charged with felony murder, murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Crews was held on $1.5 million bond.
Police said they expect to make more arrests.