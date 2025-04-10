Hartford

17-year-old girl shot in Hartford was not the intended target: police

NBC Connecticut

A 17-year-old girl was shot in Hartford on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 721 Park Street.

Police said the girl was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital to be treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was not the intended target, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to investigate.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
