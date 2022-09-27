17-Year-Old Injured in New Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Monday night.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Read Street around 5:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they learned of a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had walked into the hospital on Chapel Street with a gunshot wound.

AMR transported the teen to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.