17-year-old rescued from Housatonic River in Newtown

A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital after Newtown Police recovered the teenager from the Housatonic River.

Police responded to the area of Silver Bridge around 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call for help.

Police say a group of young people entered the water underneath the bridge. One member of the group went under water and did not resurface.

Officers conducted a search and recovered the 17-year-old Bridgeport native from the water.

Paramedics, firefighters and search and rescue also responded.

Authorities initiated life-saving measures at the scene and the teenager was transported to the hospital.

Police did not release any further details about the victim's condition.