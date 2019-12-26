17-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Manchester Crash

A 17-year-old girl was seriously hurt when she was thrown from a car during a crash in Manchester Thursday.

Police said the two-car crash happened near the intersection of Porter Street and Westminster Road around 3 p.m. Four people were hurt, including the 17-year-old, who was taken to Hartford Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other three people were taken to area hospitals with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Officer Daniel Roberts at 860-645-5560.