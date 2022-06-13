17-Year-Old Shooting Victim Was Taken to New Haven Firehouse: Police

New Haven firefighters attended to a 17-year-old shooting victim who had been driven to the fire station on Saturday night and police said he is in stable condition.

Just after 9 p.m., New Haven Police received a Shotspotter alert and a call about a person who was shot on Starr Street, between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street.

Police said a private vehicle had driven the New Haven teen to the Dixwell Firehouse and members of the fire department attended to him, then American Medical Response transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated.

The teen’s injuries are not life-threatening and he listed in stable condition, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES), police said.