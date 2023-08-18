17-year-old shot in Hartford

A 17-year-old was shot in Hartford early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to Brook Street just before 2 a.m. after someone called to report gunshots and they found a 17-year-old young man who had been shot in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital and police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Hartford Police Major Crimes responded and is investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).