17-Year-Old Shot Sunday Night in New Haven Has Died: Police

By Caroline LeCour

New Haven Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A 17-year old who was shot in New Haven on Sunday night has died, according to police.

At around 8:57 p.m., New Haven Police responded to a phone call reporting a shooting on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year old New Haven male who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are leading the investigation, and ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to authorities to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

