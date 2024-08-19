Beacon Falls

18 people rescued from flooded restaurant in Beacon Falls

Beacon Hose

More than a dozen people and one dog were rescued from a flooded restaurant and nearby home in Beacon Falls on Sunday.

Firefighters rescued the people from the Brookside Inn Restaurant and from an adjacent home.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A crew was staged near the restaurant when it was reported that the flood water was rising and there were concerns about the restaurant's structure being compromised with 18 people inside.

Beacon Hose
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The resident and her dog were rescued by crews first.

According to fire officials, crews then searched the restaurant and found the 18 people, who had evacuated to the second and main floors. Firefighters helped all of the people walk up the aerial ladder. One person was carried up the ladder from a Stokes basket.

Investigators said during the rescue operation, a large propane tank became dislodged from the building and began leaking. There were also hazards in the rushing water including vehicles and dumpsters.

Local

Oxford 1 hour ago

Search is ongoing for 2 people swept away during flooding on Route 67 in Oxford

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed due to flooding

One woman was checked out for injuries, but was released. No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Beacon Falls
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us