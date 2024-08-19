18 people rescued from flooded restaurant in Beacon Falls

More than a dozen people and one dog were rescued from a flooded restaurant and nearby home in Beacon Falls on Sunday.

Firefighters rescued the people from the Brookside Inn Restaurant and from an adjacent home.

A crew was staged near the restaurant when it was reported that the flood water was rising and there were concerns about the restaurant's structure being compromised with 18 people inside.

Beacon Hose

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The resident and her dog were rescued by crews first.

According to fire officials, crews then searched the restaurant and found the 18 people, who had evacuated to the second and main floors. Firefighters helped all of the people walk up the aerial ladder. One person was carried up the ladder from a Stokes basket.

Investigators said during the rescue operation, a large propane tank became dislodged from the building and began leaking. There were also hazards in the rushing water including vehicles and dumpsters.

One woman was checked out for injuries, but was released. No other injuries were reported.