18-year-old charged in connection with shooting of 16-year-old girlfriend in Hartford: police

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting of his 16-year-old girlfriend in Hartford early Tuesday morning and he is being held on $2 million bond.

Hartford police said officers responded to an undisclosed address in Hartford at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she was listed in critical, but stable condition. Police said Wednesday that she has been upgraded to stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating, developed a suspect and obtained a warrant.

Members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit, Emergency Response Team and Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force found the suspect on Tuesday evening and took him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Jayzon Gunter, 18, of Hartford.

He has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt strangulation in the third degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to police.

Police said on Wednesday morning that the suspect and victim are boyfriend and girlfriend.