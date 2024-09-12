Westport

18-year-old dead after colliding with dump truck in Westport

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A teenage dirt biker is dead after colliding with a dump truck in Westport Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Old Hill Road.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A dirt bike was traveling southbound and a fully loaded dump truck was traveling in the other direction when they collided. The dirt bike and dump truck were trying to turn a sharp corner when it happened, police said.

The dump truck tried to avoid crashing and veered off the road, hitting several trees and rolling on its side. Everything in the truck fell out, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said the dirt bike rider died at the scene. He's been identified as 18-year-old Maximilien Harper, of Westport.

The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau and Accident Investigation Team are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Westport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us