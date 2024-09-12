18-year-old dead after colliding with dump truck in Westport

A teenage dirt biker is dead after colliding with a dump truck in Westport Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Old Hill Road.

A dirt bike was traveling southbound and a fully loaded dump truck was traveling in the other direction when they collided. The dirt bike and dump truck were trying to turn a sharp corner when it happened, police said.

The dump truck tried to avoid crashing and veered off the road, hitting several trees and rolling on its side. Everything in the truck fell out, police said.

Authorities said the dirt bike rider died at the scene. He's been identified as 18-year-old Maximilien Harper, of Westport.

The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau and Accident Investigation Team are investigating.