Hamden

18-year-old hospitalized after Hamden shooting

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot on Helen Street in Hamden Wednesday evening.

The police department said they were called to the area for a reported shooting at about 3:30 p.m. Officers were notified that a teen arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the teen was shot on Helen Street and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

The victim is in stable condition and the Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-230-4000.

