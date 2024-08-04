Avon

18-year-old injured after falling from cliff in Avon

By Cat Murphy

Avon police
NBC Connecticut

A teenager was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries after falling from a cliff in Avon Saturday night.

Avon police said emergency crews responded just before midnight Saturday to a report that an 18-year-old woman had fallen from a rocky ledge in the area of Brian Lane.

According to authorities, the teen's friend reported that the two had been walking along a cliffside trail when they became disoriented.

The teen reportedly fell from the trail while the two were attempting to navigate their way out of the wooded area.

Police said the teen's friend told authorities that he was unable to locate her and "unsure when she had ended up" after she fell.

Several local agencies responded to rescue the teen from the "rocky and difficult to traverse" area. LifeStar was requested but ultimately canceled due to inclement weather.

Police said the teen was in and out of consciousness and had suffered "several significant injuries," though "none appeared to be life-threatening."

Investigators said the fall appeared to be accidental.

Avon
