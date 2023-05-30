Bridgeport

18-Year-Old Killed in Bridgeport Stabbing

An 18-year-old has died after a stabbing in Bridgeport on Memorial Day.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Park Avenue around 7:45 p.m. after getting a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, police said they found an 18-year-old male from Bridgeport with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad responded and has taken charge of the investigation.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident where the victim likely knew his attacker or attackers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at (203) 581-5293 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

