18-Year-Old Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Monday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called to the area of Lawrence, Mechanic and Nash streets in the East Rock neighborhood around 6:15 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a report of a person shot.

When crews arrived, they said they found an 18-year-old New Haven man in the parking lot at the back of a school on Nash Street with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a primary scene was found on Lawrence Street between Mechanic Street and Nash Street. Detectives said there was evidence of gunfire in the roadway and a parked vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

