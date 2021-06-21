18-Year-Old Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Danbury

An 18-year-old man has died after a drive-by shooting in Danbury on Sunday.

Officers received multiple complaints of gunshots coming from Mill Ridge Road around 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson, of Danbury, being cared for by area residents.

According to police, Johnson was the victim of a drive-by shooting and had been shot minutes earlier.

Police said they rendered aid until emergency medical technicians arrived and transported Johnson to Danbury Hospital. Johnson was later pronounced dead, they added.

The incident remains under investigation. The assailant(s) have not been identified and police said the motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV, investigators added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 790-TIPS or J.Williams@danbury-ct.gov.