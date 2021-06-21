danbury

18-Year-Old Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Danbury

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

An 18-year-old man has died after a drive-by shooting in Danbury on Sunday.

Officers received multiple complaints of gunshots coming from Mill Ridge Road around 8 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police arrived, they said they found 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson, of Danbury, being cared for by area residents.

Local

Hartford 12 mins ago

3 People Shot at Hartford House Party: PD

governor ned lamont 1 hour ago

Governor to Announce Plans for Faster Rail Service in Connecticut

According to police, Johnson was the victim of a drive-by shooting and had been shot minutes earlier.

Police said they rendered aid until emergency medical technicians arrived and transported Johnson to Danbury Hospital. Johnson was later pronounced dead, they added.

The incident remains under investigation. The assailant(s) have not been identified and police said the motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV, investigators added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 790-TIPS or J.Williams@danbury-ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

danburyshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us