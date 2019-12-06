18-Year-Old Shot at New Haven Apartment Complex

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in New Haven on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Hidden Quarry Apartments on Quinnipiac Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.

Authorities said the victim is an 18-year-old man from New Haven. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Local

Clinton 7 mins ago

Clinton Police Desperately Need More Toy Donations

Hamden 9 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

Investigative Services Major Crimes and the Bureau of Identification responded to process the scene, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. You can also email or text a tip anonymously to the Elm City Intel Center.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us